Shenandoah junior Owen Laughlin leans on his first round opponent during the first round of the state wrestling championships Wednesday, Feb. 15. Laughlin won three of his four matches over the tournament's first two days.
Shenandoah sophomore Jayden Dickerson looks for a shot during his first round match at the state wrestling tournament Wednesday, Feb. 15. Dickerson won one match during his first state tournament appearance.
Southwest Iowa junior Seth Ettleman tries to free his leg from the grip of his first round opponent at the state wrestling championships Wednesday, Feb. 15. Ettleman won one match in his second state tournament appearance.
Southwest Iowa junior Gabe Johnson attempts to come up to a standing position during his first round match at the state wrestling championships Wednesday, Feb. 15. Johnson lost both of his matches in his first state tournament appearance.
Shenandoah freshman Jacob McGargill looks for points from the top position during his first round match at the state wrestling championships. McGargill lost both of his matches at the state championships, but finished his freshman season with 40 wins.