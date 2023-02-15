Clarinda junior Karson Downey works for additional points during a second round win at the state wrestling championships Wednesday, Feb. 15. The win puts Downey into Thursday's quarterfinal round at 182 pounds.
Shenandoah junior Owen Laughlin looks for a better position during his second round match against ADM's Aiden Flora. Flora scored a late takedown to beat Laughlin who split his two matches during the first day of the state wrestling championships Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Shenandoah sophomore Jayden Dickerson completes the pin during his first round match at the state wrestling championships Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dickerson split his two matches to open the tournament.
Southwest Iowa sophomore Seth Ettleman looks for his next move during his first round match at the state wrestling championships Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Des Moines. Ettleman lost by fall to drop into the consolation bracket.
Southwest Iowa junior Gabe Johnson plans his attack on Jordan Schmidt of Solon Wednesday, Feb. 15, during the first round of the state wrestling championships. Schmidt won the match by fall, dropping Johnson into the consolation bracket.