Stearns finishes third at district bowling

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Clarinda senior Madi Pulliam will end her bowling career at the state tournament.
Pulliam won the Class 1A District 3 individual title with a 362 series Thursday, Feb. 18, at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
Pulliam won’t have her teammates next to her at Monday’s state tournament in Waterloo, however. The Cardinals shot a team score of 2,303, which was second place, 71 pins behind Lenox. The Tigers earned the district’s automatic bid to the state tournament.
Shenandoah finished fourth with a pin count of 2,030, the Fillies best score of the season.
Pulliam was emotional when asked making it to the state tournament after having to miss last season because of a cancer diagnosis.
“It’s amazing,” Pulliam said. “I’m a little emotional about it. I just threw the ball like I knew how to, stayed calm, hit my mark and it seemed to work.”
Pulliam was especially strong late in her first game as she ended up with a 211, the only athlete to break 200 on the day.
“I’m so excited for Madi,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said. “Taking last year off was a bummer, but being able to come back and capitalize is huge. She went through surgery on her leg and to come back from that and being in a hospital doing chemo treatments is incredible.”
Pulliam will compete at the Class 1A state tournament Monday, Feb. 22, at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Bowling is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.
Pulliam said the team wasn’t quite able to achieve their goal, but she felt they all had a strong day.
“We did great,” Pulliam said. “We finished strong. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but we stayed with it.”
The team was significantly better than they were in the same building just six days earlier at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament.
“I can’t be disappointed in being 400-plus pins better than Friday.” Woods said. “The frustrating thing was there were spares to be had, there were pins to be had. We should have been a little closer to Lenox than what we were.”
The Cardinals trailed the Tigers by 56 pins entering the Baker series and lost 51 pins in the opening game. Clarinda actually had a better score than Lenox in each of the final four Baker games, but it wasn’t enough to stage a rally. The Cardinals’ best Baker game was a 189 in game two.
Woods said she tried to keep the girls from knowing exactly what was going on late and thought they shot solid Baker scores, Lenox just did what they had to to earn the state berth.
The top 10 individuals were publically recognized at the end of the tournament and the Cardinals had two more of those with Ally Johnson placing fourth with a 341 series and Andi Woods 10th with a 303.
“Ally is Miss Consistent for us,” Coach Woods said. “She just goes out, picks up spares and does what she needs to do. Andi bowled well for a freshman. There were lots of emotions and nerves, but she’ll get better every year.”
Johnson shot a 174 and 167 games while Woods followed a 131 opening game with a 172.
Madison Smith was next for the Cardinals with a 293 series. Kemper Beckel shot a 233 and Alea VanVactor a 228. Pulliam will finish her career at state. The other five are all freshmen and sophomores.
Shenandoah was led by a youngster in Hannah Stearns, who opened play with a 161 and then bettered that with a 183, to earn a third place finish.
“Third place for a girl that hadn’t done much bowling until she walked in this year as a freshman is pretty good,” Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said. “She throws a nice, smooth ball on the outside and hits the target consistently. She had just four open frames in two singles games and that explains a lot. She keeps a level head and does her thing. It’s fun to watch. The future is huge for her.”
Pease said for the team to come out and bowl their best score of the season at the end is quite incredible.
“The main goal was to improve every day,” Pease said. “We shot our best score and I’m proud of that effort. They didn’t give up and they kept working. We fell a little short of a season of dreams, but you can’t put your chin down. It was pretty special.”
Bailey Maher was next for the Fillies. She bowled a 147 and 145 for a 292 series, 11 pins out of a top 10 finish. Emma Herr was next with a 275 series and then Alexa Munsinger’s 234. Munsinger and Maher finished their bowling careers Thursday and Pease said they’ll both be missed.
“Alexa is a lot of fun,” Pease said. “She brings a big aura to the team for sure. She’s a good kid. Bailey tries and tries and is a super good bowler. We’ll miss her a bunch.”
Hanah Pelster and Natalie VanScoy wrapped up Shenandoah’s lineup with Pelster shooting a 226 and VanScoy a 206.
The Fillies had a very strong third Baker game of 190. That was the highest single Baker game by anyone in the field.
“We just have to keep growing,” Pease said about the program going forward. “We lose a couple really nice and good kids and we hate to see them go. We’ll be young again next year, but we’ll try to keep building.”