Stearns finishes third at district bowling

Pulliam will compete at the Class 1A state tournament Monday, Feb. 22, at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Bowling is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Pulliam said the team wasn’t quite able to achieve their goal, but she felt they all had a strong day.

“We did great,” Pulliam said. “We finished strong. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but we stayed with it.”

The team was significantly better than they were in the same building just six days earlier at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament.

“I can’t be disappointed in being 400-plus pins better than Friday.” Woods said. “The frustrating thing was there were spares to be had, there were pins to be had. We should have been a little closer to Lenox than what we were.”

The Cardinals trailed the Tigers by 56 pins entering the Baker series and lost 51 pins in the opening game. Clarinda actually had a better score than Lenox in each of the final four Baker games, but it wasn’t enough to stage a rally. The Cardinals’ best Baker game was a 189 in game two.

Woods said she tried to keep the girls from knowing exactly what was going on late and thought they shot solid Baker scores, Lenox just did what they had to to earn the state berth.