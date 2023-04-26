The Shenandoah girls golf team scored a 219, losing by 10 strokes to Harlan and beating Red Oak by one at a home triangular Monday, April 24.

Hannah Stearns led the Fillies with a 51, which tied her for runner-up honors and was just two strokes off the pace, which was set by Brynn Knaus of Red Oak.

Ashlee Dinges was next for the Fillies with a 55. Rachel Jones added a 56, while Amelia Mattes and Molli Finn both carded 57s. Sydney Edwards completed Shenandoah’s lineup with a 67.

The Fillies are home again Tuesday to match up with Glenwood.