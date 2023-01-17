 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Strong defense leads Cardinal girls to road win

  • 0
Kylie Meier, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Kylie Meier looks for the ball while cutting through the lane during the Cardinals' loss at Shenandoah Friday, Jan. 13.

 Bryan Clark, Clarinda Herald-Journal

The Clarinda girls basketball team earned its fifth win of the season in a 40-24 victory at Riverside Monday, Jan. 16.

Clarinda’s defense led the way early as the Cardinals scored 17 of the game’s first 19 points, spanning well into the second quarter. The Clarinda lead was 19-9 at halftime and 28-14 after three quarters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Addy Wagoner led Clarinda with 11 points and Taylor Cole and Sage Howard added six points each.

Bailey Nordyke contributed five points for the Cardinals. Kylie Meier scored four and Jerzee Knight contributed two.

Clarinda improved to 5-10 with the win and is right back on the court Tuesday at Kuemper.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Essex basketball swept by Diagonal

Essex basketball swept by Diagonal

The Essex girls and boys basketball teams continued a busy stretch to start the calendar year by losing a pair of home games against Diagonal …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Recommended for you