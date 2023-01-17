Strong defense leads Cardinal girls to road win

The Clarinda girls basketball team earned its fifth win of the season in a 40-24 victory at Riverside Monday, Jan. 16.

Clarinda’s defense led the way early as the Cardinals scored 17 of the game’s first 19 points, spanning well into the second quarter. The Clarinda lead was 19-9 at halftime and 28-14 after three quarters.

Addy Wagoner led Clarinda with 11 points and Taylor Cole and Sage Howard added six points each.

Bailey Nordyke contributed five points for the Cardinals. Kylie Meier scored four and Jerzee Knight contributed two.

Clarinda improved to 5-10 with the win and is right back on the court Tuesday at Kuemper.