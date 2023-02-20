The Sidney boys basketball team played right with Bedford for three quarters, but the Bulldogs outscored the Cowboys 25-14 in the final period for a 67-53 win Friday, Feb. 17, in a Class 1A District 16 semifinal, played at Bedford High School.

The Bulldogs won their 20th game of the season and advanced to the district final while the season ended for the Cowboys at 11-13.

Sidney led 14-11 after the first quarter. Bedford had a small 27-24 advantage at half and a 42-41 edge going into the final quarter, but pulled away at the end.

Cal Peterman led four Bulldogs in double figures with 22 points, eight of which came from the free throw line over the final eight minutes.

Sidney also had four score in double figures, led by Grant Whitehead’s 14 points, which included three 3-point field goals. Whitehead added four rebounds and three assists.

Braedon Godfread and Taylor McFail added 12 points each for the Cowboys with Godfread collecting eight rebounds and McFail recording five assists and three rebounds. Nik Peters contributed 10 points and eight boards.

Andreas Buttry finished with three points and three rebounds and Michael Hensley added two points and three rebounds for Sidney.

Starters Peters and McFail along with reserves Justice Dawson and Kellen Rose exit the program.