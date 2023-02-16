CLARINDA — The Clarinda boys bowling fired six consecutive games above 200 to advance to the team state bowling tournament.

The Cardinals rolled a team score of 3,128 to win the Class 1A District title, held at Clarinda’s Frontier Lanes Tuesday, Feb. 14. Additionally, Levi Wise and Tyson Bramble finished second and fourth at the individual state qualifying tournament, held later in the day, to qualify for the individual state tournament.

“I’m so proud,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said. “They bowled probably their best match of the year. They bowled well at (the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament last Friday) and I had a feeling momentum would carry them into (Tuesday) and it sure did.”

The team state tournament is Monday, Feb. 20, at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo with the individual state tournament the following day at Waterloo’s Maple Lanes.

The Cardinals led from the beginning in the team tournament, rolling a 213 opening game in the 15-game baker series. Their next five games were not above 200, however, and while the field wasn’t gaining any ground, the scores weren’t what the Cardinals were going for.

The Cardinals finished incredibly strong, however, with eight of their last nine games above 200. Their final six were above 200 and they finished with their best score of the day a 268. The final game was perfect until the ninth frame.

“Once we got about midway through things started going our way,” Woods said. “Clarke bowled excellent too the last five or six games and for us to continue to bowl like we did and avoid the letdown game, we battled.”

Clarke ended a distant second with a score of 2,781, which included a 200 or better in five of its final seven games.

In the individual tournament, Wise was strong throughout, rolling a 227, a 195 and a 245 for a runner-up total of 665.

“I wasn’t throwing my best (in game two),” Wise said, “but it was working. The last game felt good.”

Woods said the season and career-ending run for one of her three seniors is exciting to see.

“Levi has been bowling excellent the last couple weeks,” Woods said. “For him to start out hot and finish just as hot is big.”

Bramble had to rally for the fourth and final qualifying spot to earn his second straight berth in the individual state tournament. He opened with a 188 and followed that with a 169 second game before a 228 final game gave him a 585 series, which was just enough to sneak in.

“That happens in bowling,” Woods said. “Kids fall off and others pick up and that’s what we have been preaching all year. Just because you have one bad game doesn’t mean it’s over.”

While Bramble rallied late, it was a tough finish for Clarinda senior Owen Johnson. He opened with a 254 and his 172 second game still had him in the lead, but a 149 finale closed him with a 575, 10 pins behind Bramble. Senior teammate Ronnie Weidman had a similar story. His 219 opening game had him in one of the four qualifying positions, but a pair of 173s gave him a 565 finish, taking sixth place.

“We had a couple kids bowl well to start, but didn’t finish it out,” Woods said. “It’s all a learning experience. They learn just as much from that as to what Levi did.”

Clarke’s Ashton Giza and Shay Mathews stormed their way to the other two qualifying spots. Giza rolled a 215 and a 205 to open and then fired a 269 to win the tournament with a 689. Mathews started with a 163, but then rolled a 222 and finished with a 278 to take third with a 363.

Colton Owens and Grant Barr completed the Cardinal lineup with Owens getting better in each of his three games and finishing with a 540 series. Barr rolled a 494.

Woods said it was good day for her boys and said the sky is the limit for them in Waterloo next week.

“They are capable of big things,” Woods said. “If they bowl like they did (Tuesday), they’ll be someone to reckon with for sure. They just need to do what they know they can do.”

Tuesday also ended a busy two days for Clarinda and Frontier Lanes, hosting the state qualifying tournaments for the first time.

“We fretted about it for a few days because you know you’re going to have a lot of people in here,” Woods said. “We just wanted to make sure everyone was happy being here. I’m very thankful for (Frontier Lanes owner) Dave (Nowakowski) and everyone who was here helping. It takes a gang and we have that here.”