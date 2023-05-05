RED OAK — The Shenandoah boys and girls track and field teams combined to win five conference championships, while freshman Titus Steng earned an additional four event titles at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Track and Field Meet Thursday, May 4, in Red Oak.

For the Mustangs, Alex Razee won the 400-meter dash in 50.49 seconds, Brody Cullin won the 400-meter hurdles in 57.12 and Razee and Cullin were joined by Hunter Dukes and Cole Graham in breaking their own school record by 1.61 seconds and the Hawkeye 10 meet record by 1.25 seconds in the 800-medley relay, putting down a time of 1:33.63.

The Mustangs finished sixth in the team race with 56 points.

For the Fillies, Chloe Denton won her second straight 100-meter hurdles title in 15.73 and also anchored Shenandoah’s second straight conference title in the shuttle hurdle relay as she was joined by Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers and Jenna Burdorf in a season’s best time of 1:08.79.

The Fillies ended in eighth overall with 40 points.

Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said his top performers all season were quite strong against tough competition.

“Brody and Alex had tremendous showings (Thursday),” Ratliff said. “We knew both of them possessed the ability to go the times they did in the 400 and 400 hurdles. It was great to see them be able to go back-to-back events the way they did with the 4x200 and 4x100. They have definitely been athletes we can lean on for any sprint event. Cole and Hunter had great night in the relays, too. We ran our best time and school record in the 800 medley and beat our time by more than a second. We had to fight to win it, but that’s what we want. These boys excel at competing and challenge themselves each night out. Chloe has been the backbone of our hurdle events this year. She is a back-to-back conference champion now in the 100 hurdles and anchored our shuttle hurdle relay to a championship time just off the school record. Her ability to close the gap in races is amazing. The girls all ran well in the shuttle. They are becoming more confident each time out.”

Steng had his best shot put toss of the year at 8-8. He also finished the 100 in 25.34, the 200 in 45.94 and the 400 wheelchair events in 1:31.09.

“Titus is performing well right now,” Ratliff said. “He is continuing to learn and grow with his events. We’re continuing to fine-tune his new racing chair. Each time he races, we learn more about how to improve it. He’s ready to race against some competition again.”

Tyler Laughlin added 14 team points to Shenandoah’s score with a runner-up finish in the discus at 153-8 and a third-place shot put toss of 50-8, his best of the season.

“Tyler got back on track and put some good marks down,” Ratliff said. “His second place finish in the discus was great to see and he also broke the 50-foot mark in the shot put for the first time this year.”

The quartet of Dukes, Razee, Graham and Cullin also raced together in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays, finishing fourth in the 4x100 in 44.48 and fifth in the 4x200 in 1:33.16.

The Mustangs also placed seventh in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:15.06 with Ben Labrum, Tysen Shaw, Matthew Moutray and Hunter Swank and eighth in the 4x800 with Rafe Rodewald, Dalton Kellogg, Braden Mick and Damien Little Thunder in 9:38.26.

Lynnae Green added a third-place finish in the shot put at 35-1 to add six points to the Fillies’ team total.

“Lynnae was back over the 35-foot mark,” Ratliff said. “She has a lot of potential to keep improving.”

Hailey Egbert put down a fourth-place finish in the 3,000 in 11:44.58. She was also eighth in the 1,500 in 5:23.46.

The Fillies also placed fourth in the 4x100 relay with Green, Denton, Rogers and Lantz bringing the baton around the track in 52.69.

The Shenandoah track and field teams wrap up the regular season Monday at Fremont-Mills and then travel to Central Decatur Thursday for a Class 2A state qualifying meet.

Full Shenandoah results (Top 8 places noted)

Girls

Team scoring: 8. Shenandoah 40.

100-meter dash: Lynnae Green 14.36; Irrys Humphrey 14.79.

200-meter dash: Adrianne Moore 33.02; Abbey Dumler 33.05.

800-meter run: Mallory Dickerson 3:05.76.

1,500-meter run: 8. Hailey Egbert 5:23.46.

3,000-meter run: 4. Hailey Egbert 11:44.58.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Chloe Denton 15.73; 6. Kate Lantz 17.62.

Long jump: Irrys Humphrey 13-2; Mallory Dickerson 11-10.

Shot put: 3. Lynnae Green 35-1; Aliyah Parker 30-2.

Discus: Aliyah Parker 83-0.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton, Caroline Rogers, Kate Lantz) 52.69.

4x200 meter relay: Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Adrianne Moore, Abbey Dumler, Rylynne Gammell) 2:08.68.

800-meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Irrys Humphrey, Lynnae Green, Chloe Denton, Rylynne Gammell) 2:14.55.

1,600-meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Jenna Burdorf, Abbey Dumler, Rylynne Gammell, Mallory Dickerson) 5:30.70.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Caroline Rogers, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 1:08.79.

Boys

Team scoring: 6. Shenandoah 56.

100-meter dash: Zane McManis 12.87; Xavier Martin 12.88.

100-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 25.34.

200-meter dash: Tysen Shaw 25.58; Ben Labrum 26.68.

200-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 45.94.

400-meter dash: 1. Alex Razee 50.49; Treyvein Thompson 1:01.32.

400-meter wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 1:31.09.

800-meter run: Braden Mick 2:23.64; Dalton Kellogg 2:28.74.

1,600-meter run: Dylan Kellogg 5:27.73; Damien Little Thunder 5:53.27.

3,200-meter run: Dylan Kellogg 12:23.64.

110-meter hurdles: Ben Labrum 19.18.

400-meter hurdles: 1. Brody Cullin 57.12; Hunter Swank 1:05.50.

Long jump: Hunter Swank 15-6.5.

Shot put: 3. Tyler Laughlin 50-8; Kemper Long 38-1.

Shot put wheelchair: 1. Titus Steng 8-8.

Discus: 2. Tyler Laughlin 153-8; Kemper Long 115-0.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 44.48.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin) 1:33.16.

4x400 meter relay: Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Ayden Johnson, Zane McManis, Xavier Martin) 3:55.55.

4x800 meter relay: 8. Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Dalton Kellogg, Braden Mick, Damien Little Thunder) 9:38.26.

800-meter medley relay: 1. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham, Brody Cullin, Alex Razee) 1:33.63.

1,600-meter medley relay: Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Tysen Shaw, Ayden Johnson, Rafe Rodewald) 4:07.22.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 7. Shenandoah (Ben Labrum, Tysen Shaw, Matthew Moutray, Hunter Swank) 1:15.06.