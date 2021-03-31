Strong showing from Backus in Shenandoah track opener

CLARINDA -The Shenandoah track and field teams started well against familiar competition Tuesday, March 30, at Clarinda High School.
The Clarinda boys track and field team was dominant in the field and in the sprints, putting together a very impressive debut meet.
Clarinda and Shenandoah’s boys and girls teams competed against Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals Creston, Glenwood and Red Oak at the conference’s south division preseason meet in chilly, windy conditions at Clarinda High School. All teams were allowed unlimited entries in each event.
The Cardinal boys won three of the four field events and finished with strong marks in each. Isaac Jones cleared 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump, Michael Shull leaped 21-5.5 in the long jump and Logan Green threw the shot put 48-8 to win event titles.
Shull was followed by Tadyn Brown and Kade Engstrand, finishing second and third in the long jump. Grant Jobe and Crew Howard finished second and third in the discus.
Cardinal boys first-year head coach Chad Blank said having success like that to start the meet gave the team great momentum out of the gate.
“As a coaching staff when (field event success) happens,” Blank said, “you get excited and the kids feed off that energy. The kids finished strong too.”
The wins kept coming for the Cardinals with Brown winning the 100 and 200 meter dashes. He won the 100 in 12.21 seconds and finished the 200 in 23.79. Shull added a third-place finish in the straight line sprint.
The Cardinals also won the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. Brown and Shull were joined by Cole Ridnour and Nathan King to circle the baton around the track in 45.88 while Ridnour was helped out by Tyler Raybourn, Edgar Rodriguez and Wyatt Schmitt to finish the 4x200 in 1:39.75.
“I knew we had a slew of guys in the sprints,” Blank said. “That 4x200 team has some guys that maybe won’t do a lot of open events this year, but they are great relay guys and will compete for me. I trust them and as a head coach you can’t ask for much more.”
The Cardinals were good in the distance events too, led by a runner-up finish in the 3200 meter run by Mark Everett in 11:26. He added a third-place run in the 1600 in 5:28.
King added a third-place finish in the 400 for the Cardinals.
Clarinda didn’t win another relay, but the Cardinals took second in the 4x400 and the 4x800 with Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman and Jon McCall running both. The shuttle hurdle relay team of Damon Nally, Wyatt Schmitt, Engstrand and Jones was also second.
Blank said a performance like his team put together in the opening meet means already high expectations continue to rise.
“The kids show up every day and they want to work hard and get better,” Blank said. “They love coming to practice and that’s something you don’t see a lot in track, but our whole coaching staff creates an atmosphere where kids want to be there. The sky is the limit for this team.”
The sprints and field events were also the best for the Shenandoah boys.
Carter Backus led the Mustangs with a win the 110 meter hurdles in 15.54 and runner-up finishes in the 100 in 12.26 and the 400 hurdles in 59.84. He also anchored the third place 4x100 relay.
“Carter was phenomenal,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “He won the 110 highs with a pretty good time and anchored the 4x100 with a good split. He has a lot of potential and a lot of speed we’ll use throughout the season.”
Tyler Laughlin gave the Mustangs their other win, tossing the discus 126-5.
Riley Backus added a runner-up finish in the high jump at 5-8. Ratliff said it’s good to see the older of the Backus brothers, who qualified for the state track meet two years ago in the high jump, but missed football season because of an injury, “back in the swing of things.”
The third-place run in the 4x100 was the best relay of the night for the Mustangs. Ratliff said it was good to get everybody out and competing.
“Everybody got a lot of experience (Tuesday),” Ratliff said, “but we still have a lot of work to do. The competitive nature of the kids and the way they fought to the finish of the races means the most. We have a good team.”
Ratliff echoed many of the same thoughts for his girls team, which he is also head coach of this season for the first time.
The Fillies won just one event, but it was the first running event of the day as Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz and Brenna Godfread took the 800 medley relay title in 2:05.80.
Godfread had a nice anchor leg to give the Fillies a comeback win in that relay and Ratliff thought his senior led the way overall.
“Brenna stood out with her 400s,” Ratliff said. “She anchored the sprint medley. It was great to get the girls out there and win the first race we were in and run a pretty good time. That was definitely something to build on.”
Lantz added a runner-up finish in the 100 meter hurdles in 19.04 and a third-place mark in the high jump at 4-4. Lantz was joined by Allie Eveland, Caroline Rogers and Hadlee Kinghorn in the runner-up shuttle hurdle relay in 1:20.48.
Sara Morales took second in the shot put at 37-10 and third in the discus at 93-3 for the Fillies.
Ratliff said the first meet of the season and having unlimited entries gave him and his coaching staff a lot of new data to start working with for both of his team.
“Most of the sprinters ran a 100, a 200 and a 400,” Ratliff said, “so we got good times on everyone. We played around with the distance lineup, both the relays and opens. This gives us a better picture and we look forward to Thursday.”
The Mustangs and Fillies are right back on the track Thursday in Griswold.
The Clarinda girls won four events during the meet with Faith Espinosa taking two. The Cardinal senior won the high jump at 4-9.25 and the 400 hurdles in 1:14.69.
“Faith jumped her (personal record) in the high jump, which was awesome,” Clarinda head girls coach Marilyn Wagoner said. “She’s a little more explosive and confident in herself this year.”
Espinosa was also second to teammate Paige Millikan in the 100 meter dash. Millikan crossed first in 14.23 with Espinosa at 14.30. Teammate Taylor Cole was third in 14.55.
Espinosa and Cole were joined by Maddie Sunderman and Hailee Knight to finish second in the 4x100 meter relay in 55.32.
“Our sprinters were strong,” Wagoner said. “We put a good race together at the end (of the night), and I was pretty excited about that.”
Mayson Hartley was the other Clarinda winner, finishing the 3,000 meter run in 11:43. Hartley was also second in the 1500 in 5:30 and was part of the third-place 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay teams.
Hesse added a third-place finish in the long jump. Millikan took third in the 200 and Sunderman finished third in the 800 for the Cardinals.
“I liked our effort,” Wagoner said. “The kids came out, worked hard, had fun and saw where they are.”
All three coaches commented on how great it was to get a meet in after the 2020 season was canceled.
The Clarinda boys compete again Monday in Glenwood while the girls are back on their home track Tuesday for the Lady Cardinal Relays.
Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (top 8 places noted)
Girls
100 meter dash – 1. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 14.23. 2. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 14.30. 3. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 14.55. 4. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 14.62. 5. Maddie Sunderman, Clarinda 14.80. 6. Aly Meier, Clarinda 15.05. 8. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 15.20. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 15.58. Baylee Richardson, Shenandoah 16.03. Kristen Smith, Clarinda 16.11. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 16.79. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 17.75.
200 meter dash – 3. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 29.76. 4. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 30.19. 6. Maddie Sunderman, Clarinda 31.33. 7. Alexis Zito, Shenandoah 31.52. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 31.90. Baylee Richardson, Shenandoah 32.41. Hailee Knight, Clarinda 32.46. Kristen Smith, Clarinda 34.12. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 34.50. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 34.94. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 35.86. Kierra Volner, Clarinda 37.01. Serenity Sanson, Clarinda 37.47.
400 meter dash – 4. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 1:11.58. 7. Hannah Milleson, Clarinda 1:15.18. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 1:21.02. Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda 1:24.26. Natalie VanScoy, Shenandoah 1:26.88.
800 meter run – 3. Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 2:49.49. 4. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 2:51.61. Molly Lihs, Clarinda 3:10.51. Lucy Martin, Shenandoah 3:11.83.
1500 meter run – 2. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 5:30.99. 4. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 6:07.40. 7. Kelsey Franklin, Shenandoah 6:30.22. Aleigha Gomez, Shenandoah 6:50.97. Natalie VanScoy, Shenandoah 7:18.48.
3000 meter run – 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 11:43.63. 7. Aleigha Gomez, Shenandoah 14:54.13.
100 meter hurdles – 2. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 19.04. 4. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 20.70. 7. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 21.51. Kierra Volner, Clarinda 24.17.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 1:14.69. 6. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 1:22.13. 7. Sarah Gilbert, Shenandoah 1:26.03. 8. Allie Eveland, Shenandoah 1:27.53.
High jump – 1. Faith Espinosa, Clarinda 4-9.25. 3. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-4. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah No Height.
Long jump – 3. Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 13-4. 5. Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 12-11. 6. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 12-7. 8. Allie Eveland, Shenandoah 12-6. Morgan Cook, Shenandoah 12-0.
Shot put – 2. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 37-10. 4. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 31-3.5. 5. Ava Godfread, Shenandoah 29-11. 8. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 25-2. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 24-6. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 18-3. Julia Sayre, Clarinda 16-10. Hannah Vaughn, Clarinda 14-1.
Discus – 3. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 93-3. 5. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 72-1. 6. Ava Godfread, Shenandoah 67-7. 7. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 66-8. 8. Mia Parker, Shenandoah 66-6. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 64-3. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 58-8. Sage Howard, Clarinda 47-7. Julia Sayre, Clarinda 46-6. Hannah Vaughn, Clarinda 31-1.
4x100 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Maddie Sunderman, Faith Espinosa, Hailee Knight, Taylor Cole) 55.32. 4. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Kristen Smith, Presley Jobe) 57.01. 6. Shenandoah (Mia Parker, Aliyah Parker, Taylor Henderson, Baylee Richardson) 1:02.80.
4x200 meter relay – 3. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Allie Eveland, Caroline Rogers, Brenna Godfread) 2:03.29. 4. Clarinda (Kristen Smith, Bailey Nordyke, Aly Meier, Paige Millikan) 2:03.32. 7. Clarinda (Serenity Sanson, DaNae Larson, Ravyn Salmons, Presley Jobe) 2:14.10.
4x400 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Paige Millikan, Mayson Hartley, Chloe Strait, Amelia Hesse) 4:47.68. 4. Shenandoah (Brenna Godfread, Jenna Burdorf, Macey Finlay, Alexis Zito). 8. Clarinda (Hannah Milleson, Ravyn Salmos, Emmy Allbaugh, Cheyenne Sunderman) 5:11.68.
4x800 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Ashlyn Eberly, Amelia Hesse, Mayson Hartley) 11:33.12. 5. Shenandoah (Kelsey Franklin, Natalie VanScoy, Christene Johnson, Lucy Martin) 13:18.13.
800 meter medley relay – 1. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz, Brenna Godfread) 2:05.80. 4. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Maddie Sunderman, Chloe Strait) 2:10.00. 6. Clarinda (DaNae Larson, Ravyn Salmons, Kierra Volner, Hannah Milleson) 2:21.97.
1600 meter medley relay – 4. Clarinda (Amelia Hesse, Cheyenne Sunderman, Molly Lihs, Ashlyn Eberly) 5:09.14. 5. Shenandoah (Alexis Zito, Jenna Burdorf, Sarah Gilbert, Macey Finlay) 5:18.49.
4x100 meter shuttle hurdle relay – 2. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Allie Eveland, Caroline Rogers, Hadlee Kinghorn) 1:20.48.
Boys
100 meter dash – 1. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 12.21. 2. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 12.26. 3. Michael Shull, Clarinda 12.33. 8. Cole Ridnour, Clarinda 12.70. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 12.71. Logan Green, Clarinda 13.36. Edgar Rodriguez, Clarinda 13.44. Ashtin Perrin, Shenandoah 13.58. Marshall Durfey, Clarinda 13.58. Taten Eighmy, Clarinda 13.59. Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 13.60. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 13.67. Morgan Cotten, Shenandoah 13.69. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda 13.97. Evan Flowers, Shenandoah 14.04. Crew Howard, Clarinda 14.05. Teagan Fichter, Clarinda 14.34. Mason Booker, Shenandoah 14.57. Zander Jordan, Shenandoah 14.71. Alvin Perez, Shenandoah 14.76.
200 meter dash – 1. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 23.79. 4. Michael Shull, Clarinda 24.65. 5. Cole Ridnour, Clarinda 25.21. Nathan King, Clarinda 25.73. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 26.35. Beau Gardner, Shenandoah 26.58. Ethan McAndrews, Clarinda 26.64. Gage Herron, Shenandoah 27.16. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 27.54. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda 27.57. Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 27.60. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 28.29. Dillan Hunter, Clarinda 28.75. Leland Woodruff, Clarinda 29.10. Mason Booker, Shenandoah 29.19. Alvin Perez, Shenandoah 30.63. Tucker Gordon, Clarinda 31.24. Jesse James, Clarinda 31.73.
400 meter dash – 3. Nathan King, Clarinda 55.79. 4. Forrest Eberly, Clarinda 57.20. 5. Mason McClarnon, Clarinda 58.26. 6. Ethan McAndrews, Clarinda 58.34. Karson Downey, Clarinda 1:02.03. Jade Spangler, Shenandoah 1:03.44. Leland Woodruff, Clarinda 1:04.95. Levi Meads, Clarinda 1:06.35. Savian Engstrand, Clarinda 1:08.84. Logan Gladman, Clarinda 1:10.12.
800 meter run – 4. Jon McCall, Clarinda 2:15.90. 5. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 2:18.31. 7. Michael Mayer, Clarinda 2:20.04. Brayden Hayes, Clarinda 2:24.74. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 2:26.19. Alec Wyman, Clarinda 2:33.66. Alex Lihs, Clarinda 2:35.76. Grant Barr, Clarinda 2:39.45. Dalton Wright, Clarinda 2:39.94. Deacon Iverson, Clarinda 2:43.12.
1600 meter run – 3. Mark Everett, Clarinda 5:28.86. 5. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 5:31.81. Brandon McDowell, Shenandoah 5:45.91. Alex Lihs, Clarinda 5:55.09. Jordan Fasnacht, Clarinda 5:55.30. Andrew Johnson, Shenandoah 6:11.59.
3200 meter run – 2. Mark Everett, Clarinda 11:26.12. 5. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 11:57.68. 6. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 12:07.04. 7. Alex Lihs, Clarinda 12:19.66. Jordan Fasnacht, Clarinda 12:34.07. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 13:11.75.
110 meter hurdles – 1. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 15.54. 4. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 15.78. 5. Damon Nally, Clarinda 15.90. 8. Xavier Degroot, Clarinda 21.45.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 59.84. 4. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 1:04.84. 6. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 1:06.12. 7. Damon Nally, Clarinda 1:08.48. 8. Xavier Degroot, Clarinda 1:08.65.
High jump – 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 6-2. 2. Riley Backus, Shenandoah 5-8. 5. Ethan McAndrews, Clarinda 5-4. 5. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 5-4. 7. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 5-8. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah No Height, Evan Holmes, Shenandoah No Height. Dalton Wright, Clarinda No Height. Kade Engstrand, Clarinda No Height.
Long jump – 1. Michael Shull, Clarinda 21-5.5. 2. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 19-10.5. 3. Kade Engstrand, Clarinda 18-1. 5. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 17-8. 6. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 17-6. Taten Eighmy, Clarinda 15-10. Mason McClarnon, Clarinda 15-2. Camden Lorimor, Shenandoah 15-1. Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 14-8. Zander Jordan, Shenandoah 12-7. Seth Zwickel, Shenandoah 12-5.
Shot put – 1. Logan Green, Clarinda 48-8. 6. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 37-7. 7. Crew Howard, Clarinda 37-6.5. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 36-5.5. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 34-8.5. Teagan Fichter, Clarinda 34-8. Jace L’Heureux, Shenandoah 34-4. Clayton Holben, Shenandoah 33-3. Zach Foster, Shenandoah 33-1. Owen Johnson, Clarinda 30-6. Eli Vorhies, Clarinda 29-7. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda 29-2.5. Marshall Durfey, Clarinda 29-0.5. Matt Overbey, Shenandoah 28-1.5. Jayson Stogdill, Shenandoah 28-1. Bradyn Nothwehr, Clarinda 26-2. Andrew Jones, Clarinda 25-5.5. Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda 24-9.5. Ryan Birkholtz, Clarinda 23-7. Matt Olson, Clarinda 20-10. Landon Wooten, Shenandoah 19-4.
Discus – 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 126-5. 2. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 124-11. 3. Crew Howard, Clarinda 107-11. 5. Marshall Durfey, Clarinda 106-0. Clayton Holben, Shenandoah 95-3. Logan Green, Clarinda 93-0. Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda 90-8. Jace L’Heureux, Shenandoah 85-9. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 84-6. Teagan Fichter, Clarinda 79-1. Zach Foster, Shenandoah 76-3. Owen Johnson, Clarinda 75-10. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda 70-10. Bradyn Nothwehr, Clarinda 64-3. Matt Overbey, Shenandoah 63-8. Jayson Stogdill, Shenandoah 59-9. Eli Vorhies, Clarinda 59-8. Andrew Jones, Clarinda 56-8. Ryan Birkholtz, Clarinda 50-4. Matt Olson, Clarinda 40-7. Landon Wooten, Shenandoah 37-7.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Clarinda (Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown, Cole Ridnour, Nathan King) 45.88. 3. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Morgan Cotten, Blake Herold, Carter Backus) 47.67. 7. Clarinda (Kaden Whipp, Ayden Sunderman, Karson Downey, Taten Eighmy) 51.03.
4x200 meter relay – 1. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Tyler Raybourn, Edgar Rodriguez, Wyatt Schmitt) 1:39.75. 6. Shenandoah (Ashtin Perrin, Morgan Cotten, Brody Cullin, Ben Labrum) 1:46.03. 8. Shenandoah (Camden Lorimor, Evan Flowers, Tysen Shaw, Nolan Mount) 1:52.62. Clarinda (Dillan Hunter, Savian Engstrand, Levi Meads, Tucker Gordon) 1:55.38.
4x400 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall) 3:57.14. 5. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Tyler Raybourn, Ethan McAndrews, Nathan King) 4:07.19. 7. Shenandoah (Camden Lorimor, Ashtin Perrin, Gage Herron, Tysen Shaw) 4:27.06. 8. Shenandoah (Jade Spangler, Seth Zwickel, Rafe Rodewald, Mason Booker) 4:28.03.
4x800 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall) 9:30.34. 5. Shenandoah (Andrew Johnson, Seth Zwickel, Brandon McDowell, Jade Spangler) 10:44.48.
800 meter medley relay – 3. Clarinda (Edgar Rodriguez, Mason McClarnon, Adam Johnson, Ronnie Weidman) 1:48.67. 5. Shenandoah (Gage Herron, Mason Booker, Camden Lorimor, Nolan Mount) 1:56.03. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Beau Gardner, Blake Herold, Alex Razee) 2:07.03.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Damon Nally, Ronnie Weidman, Luke Baker) 4:16.82. 4. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Tysen Shaw, Ashtin Perrin, Alex Razee) 4:18.76.
4x110 shuttle hurdle relay – 2. Clarinda (Damon Nally, Wyatt Schmitt, Kade Engstrand, Isaac Jones) 1:14.40. 4. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Zander Jordan, Evan Flowers) 1:19.27.