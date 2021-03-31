Strong showing from Backus in Shenandoah track opener

“Everybody got a lot of experience (Tuesday),” Ratliff said, “but we still have a lot of work to do. The competitive nature of the kids and the way they fought to the finish of the races means the most. We have a good team.”

Ratliff echoed many of the same thoughts for his girls team, which he is also head coach of this season for the first time.

The Fillies won just one event, but it was the first running event of the day as Sydney Edwards, Jenna Burdorf, Kate Lantz and Brenna Godfread took the 800 medley relay title in 2:05.80.

Godfread had a nice anchor leg to give the Fillies a comeback win in that relay and Ratliff thought his senior led the way overall.

“Brenna stood out with her 400s,” Ratliff said. “She anchored the sprint medley. It was great to get the girls out there and win the first race we were in and run a pretty good time. That was definitely something to build on.”

Lantz added a runner-up finish in the 100 meter hurdles in 19.04 and a third-place mark in the high jump at 4-4. Lantz was joined by Allie Eveland, Caroline Rogers and Hadlee Kinghorn in the runner-up shuttle hurdle relay in 1:20.48.

Sara Morales took second in the shot put at 37-10 and third in the discus at 93-3 for the Fillies.