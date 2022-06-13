 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, June 13

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Monday Preview

Softball: Denison at Clarinda – Doubleheader

Info to know: It is doubleheader Monday in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and the Clarinda teams welcome Denison to town. The Cardinals are 8-9 on the season and 3-5 in conference play. They are 3-2 in their last five games including wins over Central Decatur and Nodaway Valley Saturday. The Monarchs are 8-7 on the season and 4-4 in the conference. They are also 3-2 in their last five games including beating OABCIG and losing to Newell-Fonda Saturday. Denison swept two meetings from Clarinda last season.

Baseball: Denison at Clarinda – Doubleheader

Info to know: Clarinda baseball also welcomes Denison to town for a pair of games. The Cardinals are 9-3 overall and 6-3 in the conference. The Cardinals were 2-3 last week including a doubleheader split with Glenwood Friday. Denison enters play 5-9 overall and 3-5 in the conference. The Monarchs were 2-2 last week including losing to Kuemper on Thursday. Denison won both meetings against Clarinda last season.

Softball: Shenandoah at Atlantic – Doubleheader

Info to know: Shenandoah’s teams are on the road for conference doubleheaders in Atlantic. The Fillies enter play with a 5-8 overall record, 2-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They have lost four in a row and were 1-4 last week including a loss to Clarinda Friday. Atlantic is 9-6 overall and 5-2 in conference play. They lost four of five last week, including setbacks against Ankeny and Bondurant-Farrar Friday. Atlantic won both meetings last season.

Baseball: Shenandoah at Atlantic – Doubleheader

Info to know: Shenandoah baseball also makes the trip to Atlantic for a pair of conference games. The Mustangs are the only team behind Atlantic in the conference standings. Shenandoah is 2-9 overall and 0-8 in conference play. They were 1-4 last week, but are coming off a win over Sidney Saturday. The Trojans were 1-2 last week and 2-8 on the season, 1-7 in conference play. They are coming off a loss to Lewis Central Friday. Atlantic swept two games from Shenandoah last season.

Softball: Fremont-Mills at Essex

Info to know: Essex’s teams are back in action with Fremont-Mills the scheduled opponent. The Trojanettes come in with a 1-5 record, 1-1 in the Corner Conference. They were 1-2 last week and are coming off a win over Stanton Friday. Fremont-Mills enters play 7-6 on the season and 3-1 in the conference. The Knights were 2-1 last week and last played Thursday when they beat West Harrison. Fremont-Mills won the earlier meeting 10-5 June 4, at the Missouri Valley Tournament.

Baseball: Fremont-Mills at Essex – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Trojans are also at home and are playing a doubleheader against the Knights. Essex comes in 0-3 on the season, 0-2 in conference play. All three of those losses were last week, including one against Stanton Friday in their most recent game. The Knights are 5-1 on the season and haven’t lost in four conference games. They were 2-0 last week and haven’t played since beating Shenandoah Tuesday. Fremont-Mills won both meetings last season.

Softball: East Mills at Sidney

Info to know: Sidney’s softball and baseball teams welcome East Mills in this evening for Corner Conference games. The Cowgirls are 2-6 on the season, 0-3 in the conference and are coming off losses to Thomas Jefferson and Riverside Saturday. The Wolverines lost to the same two teams Saturday and enter play with a 3-8 record, 2-3 in conference play. East Mills won the earlier meeting May 27, by a score of 11-5.

Baseball: East Mills at Sidney

Info to know: The Cowboys and Wolverines also match up in baseball with Sidney entering play with a 2-5 record, 2-1 in the Corner Conference. Sidney returned to action after over a week off with a loss to Shenandoah Saturday. East Mills is 3-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play. All three of East Mills’ wins were last week, including two over Griswold Friday. Sidney won the earlier meeting May 27 by a 16-4 score.

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at Des Moines

Info to know: The Clarinda A’s meet up with the Des Moines Peak Prospects for the first time this season. The A’s come in 6-2 in MINK League play, ½ game back of Carroll for the North Division lead. Des Moines is in fourth in the division at 3-6. The A’s are scheduled to play each day this week except for Tuesday.

