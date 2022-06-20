Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, June 20

Monday Preview

Softball: Lewis Central at Clarinda – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Clarinda teams are at home this evening for doubleheaders against Lewis Central. The Cardinals come in 10-12 on the season, 5-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They were 2-3 last week, which included a win over Glenwood Friday. The Titans are 8-14 overall, 5-5 in conference play. They were 2-0 last week, including a win over St. Albert Thursday. These are the only two scheduled meetings between the teams this season. Lewis Central won both meetings last season.

Baseball: Lewis Central at Clarinda – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Cardinals are also home against the Titans, who are unbeaten in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. Clarinda comes in 14-3 overall and 9-3 in the conference after a 5-0 week last week, including a win Saturday over East Mills last time out. The Titans were also 5-0 last week and are 17-2 on the season, 10-0 in conference play. They are coming off wins over Winterset and Waukee Saturday. These are the only two scheduled meetings of the season between these two teams. They split two meetings last season.

Softball: Shenandoah at Kuemper – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Shenandoah teams play Kuemper with the girls on the road and the boys at home in conference doubleheaders. The Fillies enter play today with a 9-11 record on the season, 5-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They were 4-3 last week including beating Stanton and losing to Missouri Valley Saturday. The Knights are 11-12 on the season and 7-4 in the conference. They were 2-3 last week, including a win over Boone Friday last time they were on the field. These are the only two scheduled meetings this season. Kuemper won both meetings last season.

Baseball: Kuemper at Shenandoah – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Mustangs welcome Kuemper to town for a pair of games. Shenandoah is coming off a 0-4 week, including a loss Thursday against Clarinda. The Mustangs are 2-13 on the season, 0-12 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Kuemper was 1-4 last week to fall to 11-10 overall and 5-7 in conference play. Last time out was a loss to Harlan Thursday. These are the only two scheduled meetings this season. Kuemper won both meetings last season.

Softball: Sidney at Essex – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Essex and Sidney teams play both of their conference games against each other this evening in Essex. The Essex softball team is 3-10 on the season and 3-3 in the Corner Conference, coming off losses to Martensdale-St. Marys, Webster City and AHSTW Saturday to cap a 2-5 week. Sidney is 4-6 on the season, 1-3 in the conference and played just twice last week, both wins, including against Shenandoah Wednesday. These are the only two scheduled meetings this season between the two teams. Sidney won both meetings last season.

Baseball: Sidney at Essex – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Cowboys and Trojans also match up for a pair of games. Essex is 0-7 overall, 0-6 in Corner Conference play and lost all four times they played last week, most recently Friday against East Mills. The Cowboys are 3-7 on the season, 3-1 in conference play. They were 1-2 last week, including losses against West Harrison and Whiting Saturday. These are the only two scheduled meetings this season. Sidney won both meetings last season.