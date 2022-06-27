Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, June 27

Monday Preview

Softball: Kuemper at Clarinda – Doubleheader

Info to know: It’s a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Monday and the Clarinda teams welcome Kuemper to town. Clarinda enters play at 12-14 on the season and 7-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after a 2-2 week last week. The Cardinals are coming off a loss to Creston Thursday. Kuemper is 16-13 on the season, 11-4 in the conference, including a 5-1 week last week. The Knights are coming off wins over Treynor and Lewis Central and a loss to Carroll Saturday. Kuemper won both meetings over Clarinda last season.

Baseball: Kuemper at Clarinda – Doubleheader

Info to know: Clarinda and Kuemper match up for a doubleheader on the baseball diamond as well. The Cardinals are 17-6 on the season, 11-5 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play. They were 3-3 last week, including beating Alta-Aurelia and losing to Bettendorf Saturday. The Knights are 15-12 overall, 7-8 in the conference and 4-2 last week, including a win over Pocahontas Area and a loss to Spencer Saturday. Kuemper won both meetings against Clarinda last season.

Softball: Shenandoah at Harlan – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Shenandoah teams make the trip to Harlan to match up with Cyclone teams that are both near the top of the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. The Fillies enter play this evening at 9-16 overall, 5-11 in the conference and 0-5 last week. The Fillies have lost six straight overall, including a loss to Riverside last time out Thursday. Harlan is 13-12 on the season and 11-5 in conference play. The Cyclones were 4-2 last week, including splitting a doubleheader with Atlantic last time out Thursday. Harlan won both meetings last season.

Baseball: Shenandoah at Harlan – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Mustangs finish the conference season this week with doubleheaders against the two top teams in the conference, starting with second-place Harlan this evening. Shenandoah is 4-16 on the season and 1-15 in conference play. The Mustangs were 2-3 last week, including a win over Essex last time out Saturday. Harlan is 17-6 on the season and 13-3 in conference play. The Cyclones are coming off a 4-1 week, which included two wins over Atlantic in their last games Thursday. Harlan won both meetings against Shenandoah last season.

Softball: Essex at Griswold

Info to know: Corner Conference play is also down to its final days and the Essex teams make the trip to Griswold. Essex enters play with a 5-12 record, 4-4 in conference play. The Trojanettes were 2-2 last week, including a win over East Mills and a loss to Griswold Thursday at the Corner Conference Tournament. The Tigers can clinch the outright Corner Conference title this evening after winning the Corner Tournament title last week. The Tigers enter play 16-5 on the season and 8-0 in the conference. The Tigers were 3-3 last week and are coming off losses to Washington and Assumption Saturday. Griswold has won both previous meetings this season, earning a 4-0 win four days ago and a 13-1 win back on June 6.

Baseball: Essex at Griswold

Info to know: The Essex and Griswold baseball teams also match up this evening. The Trojans are 0-11 on the season and 0-8 in conference play. They were 0-4 last week, including a loss to Shenandoah Saturday. The Tigers are 1-9 on the season, 1-7 in the conference with their only win coming over these Trojans. Griswold was 0-2 last week, including a loss to East Mills Thursday at the Corner Conference Tournament. Griswold won the earlier meeting 16-0 on June 6.

Softball: Stanton at Sidney

Info to know: It’s Sidney/Stanton day again as those two teams have become very familiar with each other in recent days. The Cowgirls enter play with a 6-8 record, 3-4 in the conference. They were 2-2 last week, including a loss to Stanton Thursday at the Corner Conference Tournament. The Viqueens are 3-18 on the season and 1-8 in the conference. They were 3-2 last week, including advancing to the conference tournament final before losing to Griswold Friday. Sidney has won two of the three meetings this season. Stanton won 11-7 four days ago. Sidney won 5-4 six days ago and Sidney won 11-9 on May 28.

Baseball: Stanton at Sidney

Info to know: The Sidney and Stanton baseball teams also play for the third time in the last week. The Cowboys enter play with a 6-9 record, 5-2 in the conference. They are coming off a 3-2 week, which included a win over Essex and a loss to Stanton Thursday in the Corner Conference Tournament. Stanton is 10-7 overall and 7-2 in conference play. The Vikings were 4-0 last week, including winning the Corner Conference Tournament title by beating Fremont-Mills 8-5 Friday. Sidney is 0-2 against Stanton this season with the Vikings winning 8-7 Thursday and 17-8 Tuesday.

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at St. Joseph

Info to know: The A’s are in a stretch of seven home games in eight days, but the one road game is tonight as they trek to St. Joseph to take on the Mustangs. The A’s have lost their last two and their lead over a Mustang team playing well right now is just 1 ½ games in the MINK North. This is the third of seven meetings this season between the A’s and Mustangs with the teams having split the previous two. They’ll play again Saturday back in St. Joe.