Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, June 6

Monday Preview

Softball: Clarinda at St. Albert – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Clarinda teams make the trip to Council Bluffs for a Monday doubleheader. The Cardinals have lost their last four including losses Saturday to Logan-Magnolia, Carroll and Exira/EHK. The Cardinals are 4-6 on the season, 1-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Saintes are 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the conference and are coming off a win over Bishop Garrigan and a loss to Gehlen Catholic Saturday. The teams split two meetings last season.

Baseball: Clarinda at St. Albert – Doubleheader

Info to know: Cardinal baseball has swept through seven games so far this season, including wins over Treynor and Missouri Valley Saturday. The Cardinals are 4-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Falcons enter play at 5-5 on the season after losses to Bishop Heelan and Gehlen Catholic Saturday. They are 3-2 in conference play. The teams split two meetings last season.

Softball: Shenandoah at Denison – Doubleheader - PPD

Info to know: The Shenandoah teams also make the trip north for a Monday doubleheader. The Fillies enter play with a 4-4 record, 2-2 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play, and are coming off a win over Red Oak Thursday. The Monarchs are 3-5 on the season and 1-3 in the conference. They are coming off a win over AHSTW and a loss to Storm Lake Saturday. Denison swept two meetings last season.

Baseball: Shenandoah at Denison – Doubleheader - PPD

Info to know: The Mustangs and Monarchs also match up for two games on the baseball diamond. The Mustangs are 1-5 overall and 0-5 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play and are coming off a loss to Red Oak Thursday. Denison is 3-7 overall and 1-3 in the conference. The Monarchs also haven’t played since Thursday when they lost to Harlan. Denison swept the two meetings last season.

Softball: Griswold at Essex

Info to know: The Essex teams finally open the Corner Conference and home portions of their season this evening. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Essex comes in 0-3 on the season after losing to Missouri Valley, Woodbine and Fremont-Mills Saturday. Griswold is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference. They are coming off a win over East Mills and a loss to CAM Saturday. Griswold won both meetings against Essex last season.

Baseball: Griswold at Essex

Info to know: This is the season opener for Essex baseball. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. This is the first game for the Trojans and new head coach Ray Liles while Griswold comes in 0-3 overall and in the conference. They last played Friday in a loss to Fremont-Mills. Griswold swept two meetings with Essex last season.