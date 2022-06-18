Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, June 18

Saturday Preview

Softball: Shenandoah Classic

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies compete in their annual home tournament, which has been shortened by one game because of the forecasted heat. The Fillies will play Stanton in the opener at 9 a.m. and then play Missouri Valley at 10:45. Fremont-Mills is also in the field.

Baseball: East Mills at Clarinda

Info to know: The Cardinals return home for their Baseball Day contest against East Mills. Clarinda comes in with a 13-3 record after beating Shenandoah Thursday. The Wolverines are 4-7 coming off a win over Essex Friday. Clarinda won the only meeting between the two teams last season.

Baseball: Sidney at West Harrison

Info to know: The Cowboys make the trip to West Harrison for a four-team tournament with the hosts, Whiting and Woodbine. Whiting is the first scheduled opponent for Sidney, who will be followed by one of the other two depending on game results.

Softball: Essex at Martensdale-St. Marys

Info to know: The Trojanettes make the trip into central Iowa to get three games in, all against teams with winning records. They’ll open against AHSTW before playing Webster City and Martensdale-St. Marys.

The Clarinda A’s were unable to find a replacement opponent for this evening’s Baseball Day game after Omaha was unable to make the trip. The A’s are back in action Sunday evening for a home doubleheader against Chillicothe.