Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, June 4

Essex Trojans/Trojanettes

Saturday Preview

Baseball: Clarinda at Treynor

Info to know: Clarinda baseball is back on the field with two afternoon games against different opponents. The Cardinals will play Missouri Valley at noon and then Treynor after that as they try to keep their unbeaten season alive against two possible postseason opponents.

Softball: Clarinda at Atlantic

Info to know: Clarinda softball treks to Atlantic for tournament play. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. with all teams playing in each of the three time slots. Clarinda opens with Exira/EHK before playing Carroll and then Logan-Magnolia to end the day.

Softball: Essex at Missouri Valley

Info to know: Essex softball finally starts its season with three games at the Missouri Valley Tournament. The Trojanettes’ first game is at 10:45 against Corner Conference rival Fremont-Mills. The Trojanettes then play Woodbine before a break and then Missouri Valley to conclude the tournament.

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at Jefferson City

Info to know: For the second day in a row the A’s are in Jefferson City to take on the Renegades in a MINK League contest. With how the schedule is set this year, last night and tonight’s games will be the A’s only trip to Jefferson City this year. The Renegades will make the return trip to Clarinda June 30 and July 1. Tomorrow, the A’s open the home portion of the season with a non-league game against the Kansas City Monarchs. It’s the first chance for A’s fans to see this year’s team at home with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.

