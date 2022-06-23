Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, June 23

Thursday Preview

Softball: Clarinda at Creston

Info to know: The Clarinda teams travel to Creston for Hawkeye 10 Conference action this evening. The Cardinals are trying to get to .500 on the season, both overall and in the conference, but they are matched up against a Panther team that is ranked in Class 4A and leads the conference standings by 3 ½ games. Clarinda is 12-13 overall, 7-8 in the conference and 2-1 this week, coming off a win over Red Oak Tuesday. Creston is 19-4 overall, 14-1 in the conference and 3-0 this week, coming off a win over Shenandoah Wednesday. Creston has won its last nine games. Creston beat Clarinda 7-0 when the two last met 16 days ago.

Baseball: Clarinda at Creston

Info to know: The Cardinals and Panthers are the two teams tied for third place in the Hawkeye 10 Conference going into this evening’s game. The Cardinals are 15-5 overall, 10-5 in the conference and 1-2 this week, coming off a win over Red Oak Tuesday. Creston is also 10-5 in the conference, but just 11-11 overall. They are 3-1 this week and coming off a win over Shenandoah Wednesday. Creston beat Clarinda 9-0 in the earlier meeting 16 days ago.

Softball: Shenandoah at Riverside

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies take the field for the fourth straight night, this time for a non-conference game at Riverside. Shenandoah hasn’t won in four tries this week and has lost five straight overall sinking its record to 9-15 on the season. The Fillies are coming off a loss to Creston Wednesday. Riverside enters play with a 5-17 record and 0-2 for the week. The Bulldogs’ last game was a Tuesday loss to Underwood. The two teams played once last season with Riverside earning the win.

Baseball: Essex vs. Sidney (at Stanton)

Info to know: This is a first round game in the Corner Conference Tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. The winner of this game advances to the tournament semifinals to play Stanton in a game that will follow this one. The Cowboys are 5-8 and the number three seed in the tournament while the Trojans are 0-9 and seeded sixth. Essex is 0-2 this week coming off two losses to Sidney Monday. Sidney is 2-1 this week coming off a loss to Stanton Tuesday. Sidney won both meetings earlier this year by scores of 28-0 and 31-0 just three days ago.

Softball: Essex vs. East Mills (at Griswold)

Info to know: This is a first round game in the Corner Conference Tournament. The winner of this game advances to a tournament semifinal to play Griswold in a game that will follow this one. The Wolverines are 3-13 and the number four seed while the Trojanettes are 4-11 and seeded fifth. Essex is 1-1 this week coming off a doubleheader split with Sidney Monday. East Mills is 0-1 this week after losing to Stanton Monday. Essex won the earlier meeting 12-2 just six days ago.

Softball: Stanton vs. Sidney (at Fremont-Mills)

Info to know: This is a first round game in the Corner Conference Tournament. The winner of this game advances to a tournament semifinal to play Fremont-Mills in a game that follows this one. The Cowgirls are 6-7 and the number three seed in the tournament while the Viqueens are seeded sixth with a 1-17 record. Sidney is 2-1 this week, coming off a win over Stanton Tuesday. Stanton is 1-1 this week coming off the loss to Sidney Tuesday. Sidney won both meetings earlier this season, 11-9 back on May 28 and 5-4 just two days ago.

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at Chillicothe

Info to know: The A’s play the Mudcats for the fourth time in a week, but for the first time in Chillicothe as the A’s try to bounce back after the home loss to St. Joseph Tuesday. The A’s have a comfortable 2 ½ game lead in the north, but third and fourth place are also above .500. The Mudcats are the one team in the North not above .500. The A’s are 4-0 against Chillicothe this season and don’t play them again for more than three weeks after tonight.