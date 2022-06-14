Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, June 14

Tuesday Preview
Softball: Red Oak at Shenandoah
Info to know: Shenandoah’s softball and baseball teams return home for Hawkeye 10 Conference play this evening. The Fillies are hosting Red Oak coming off a doubleheader split Monday against Atlantic that has Shenandoah 6-9 on the season and 3-7 in conference play. The Tigers have yet to win in 14 tries this season and are 0-10 in the conference. They are coming off losing two to St. Albert Monday. Shenandoah won the earlier meeting 12 days ago by a 13-3 score.
Baseball: Red Oak at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Mustangs are also at home this evening to battle the Tigers. Shenandoah is 2-11 on the season, 0-10 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after losing two against Atlantic Monday. Red Oak comes in with a 7-8 record on the season, 3-7 in the conference. The Tigers were swept in a doubleheader Monday by St. Albert. Red Oak won the earlier meeting this season just 12 days ago by a 6-5 score.