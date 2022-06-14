Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, June 14

Info to know: Shenandoah’s softball and baseball teams return home for Hawkeye 10 Conference play this evening. The Fillies are hosting Red Oak coming off a doubleheader split Monday against Atlantic that has Shenandoah 6-9 on the season and 3-7 in conference play. The Tigers have yet to win in 14 tries this season and are 0-10 in the conference. They are coming off losing two to St. Albert Monday. Shenandoah won the earlier meeting 12 days ago by a 13-3 score.