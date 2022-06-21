Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, June 21

Tuesday Preview

Softball: Shenandoah at Glenwood

Info to know: The Shenandoah teams travel to Glenwood this evening for Hawkeye 10 Conference games. The Fillies are 9-13 on the season, 5-9 in the conference after losing twice to Kuemper Monday. Glenwood enters play 12-9 on the season, 7-7 in conference play and is coming off a doubleheader split with Atlantic Monday. Shenandoah won the earlier meeting between the teams 8-5.

Baseball: Shenandoah at Glenwood

Info to know: The Mustangs also make the trip to Glenwood after earning their first conference win of the season Monday as part of a doubleheader split with Kuemper. The Mustangs come in 3-14 overall and 1-13 in conference play. Glenwood split a doubleheader with Atlantic Monday putting them at an even 9-9 on the season and 7-7 in the conference. Glenwood won the earlier meeting this season 19-3.

Softball: Clarinda at Red Oak

Info to know: Both Clarinda teams travel to Red Oak for Hawkeye 10 Conference games. Cardinal softball enters at 11-13 on the season and 6-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after splitting a doubleheader with Lewis Central Monday that included a walk-off win. Red Oak still hasn’t won this season at 0-16 overall and 0-14 in the conference. The Tigers lost twice to Harlan Monday. Clarinda won the earlier meeting this season 11-10.

Baseball: Clarinda at Red Oak

Info to know: The Cardinals and Tigers also get together in what could be a district tournament preview as we’ll find out what those brackets look like later this week. The Cardinals are 14-5 on the season, 9-5 in the conference after losing twice to Lewis Central Monday. Red Oak comes in 9-11 overall and 4-10 in conference play after dropping two against Harlan Monday. Clarinda was a 4-0 winner when the two squared off almost three weeks ago.

Softball: Sidney at Stanton

Info to know: The Sidney teams are right back on the field in conference play, this time in Stanton. The Cowgirls are 5-7 overall and 2-4 in the Corner Conference after splitting a doubleheader with Essex Monday. Stanton comes in 1-16 overall and 1-7 in the conference with that first win coming Monday against East Mills. The two teams play again six days from now in Sidney. They did meet earlier this season in the Shenandoah Tournament and Sidney won 11-9.

Baseball: Sidney at Stanton

Info to know: When softball is complete, the Sidney and Stanton baseball teams square off at Stanton’s Anderson Park. Sidney comes in 5-7 overall and 5-1 in the conference after beating Essex twice Monday. Stanton is 7-7 on the season and 6-2 in conference play after beating East Mills Monday. This is the first of two scheduled meetings this season. Sidney won both meetings last season.

MINK League Baseball: St. Joseph at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: The Clarinda A’s are back home after a day off to take on the Mustangs for just the second time this season. The teams haven’t played since a 5-3 Clarinda win back on opening night. The A’s have won six consecutive games and are 12-3 in MINK League play, leading the North Division by three games. The Mustangs are 8-7 in the North, just a game behind Des Moines and Carroll, who are tied for second place. The teams are scheduled to play five more times after tonight.