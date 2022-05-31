 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, May 31

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Preview

Softball: St. Albert at Shenandoah (Doubleheader)

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies host St. Albert for a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader, starting conference play. Hawkeye 10 doubleheaders will be the norm on Mondays going forward throughout the remainder of the season. Shenandoah comes in with a 2-2 record after beating Stanton and Fremont-Mills, but losing to Sidney at home Saturday. The Saintes are 0-2 coming off a loss to Lewis Central Thursday. St. Albert swept Shenandoah in two meetings last season 3-1 and 4-3.

Baseball: St. Albert at Shenandoah (Doubleheader)

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs also welcome in St. Albert this evening. The Mustangs come in 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and are coming off a win over Mount Ayr Saturday. The Falcons are 0-3 and 0-1 in the conference and are coming off a loss to Kingsley-Pierson Friday. St. Albert won both meetings between the teams last season 20-16 and 10-6.

Softball: Clarinda at Atlantic (Doubleheader)

Info to know: The Clarinda teams hit the road for their conference doubleheader this evening. Clarinda softball comes in 3-0 and is playing its first conference games of the season. The Cardinals are coming off wins over West Central Valley and Thomas Jefferson at home Saturday. Atlantic is 1-1 and coming off a loss to Ballard Friday. Atlantic won both meetings last season 17-0 and 14-0.

Baseball: Clarinda at Atlantic (Doubleheader)

Info to know: Clarinda baseball also hits the road, looking to build on a 2-0 first week of the season. The Cardinals, who are ranked fifth in Class 2A by the Baseball Coaches Association, are also 1-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after beating Shenandoah Thursday. The Trojans are 1-1 and haven’t played since a loss to Lenox last Monday. The Cardinals and Trojans split their two meetings last season with Atlantic winning 9-7 and Clarinda winning 13-3.

Softball: Sidney at Griswold

Info to know: Corner Conference play continues for the Sidney teams as they travel to Griswold. The Cowgirls are 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference and are coming off a 2-1 day Saturday in Shenandoah with wins over the hosts and Stanton and a loss to Fremont-Mills. Griswold is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference and is coming off a win over Stanton Friday. Griswold won both meetings last season by scores of 17-1 and 5-1.

Baseball: Sidney at Griswold

Info to know: The Cowboys travel to Griswold sporting a 1-3 record, 1-0 in the conference, after beating East Mills Friday. Griswold has played just once, a conference loss to Stanton Friday. Sidney won both meetings between the teams last season, 16-1 and 9-8.

