Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, July 6

Wednesday Preview

Baseball: Red Oak at Clarinda

Info to know: This is the continuation of the game that was suspended last evening. This is a district semifinal game in the Class 2A District 15 Tournament. The winner advances to play Treynor Saturday in the district final. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda has a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. The Cardinals sent 10 to the plate and scored six runs in the first inning and had the first two on base in the second inning when play was halted. Tuesday’s pitchers Cooper Neal for Clarinda and Dawson Bond for Red Oak are both unavailable today after starting yesterday.

Softball: Red Oak at Clarinda

Info to know: This is a first round game in the Class 3A Region 4 Tournament. The winner of this game advances to face the winner of this evening’s Atlantic/Shenandoah game Saturday in Atlantic in a regional semifinal. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals are 13-17 on the season and haven’t played since splitting a doubleheader against Harlan Thursday. Presley Jobe leads the Cardinals with 34 hits and 25 runs scored. Ryplee Sunderman leads the Cardinals with 22 RBIs. Andi Woods and Addi Wagoner have pitched most of the innings this season for Clarinda. Woods has 49 strikeouts and a 6.08 ERA in 86 1/3 innings while Wagoner boasts a 2.36 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings. The Tigers are 0-24 on the season and also haven’t played since Thursday when they lost twice to Atlantic. Jaydin Lindsay leads the Tigers with 21 hits and 10 RBIs. Kaysie Kells has a team best 13 runs scored. Nicole Bond has done most of the pitching for the Tigers this season. She has 41 strikeouts and a 12.33 ERA in 93 2/3 innings. Clarinda won both meetings this season, by a 15-2 score June 21 and 11-10 June 1.

Softball: Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: This is a first round game in the Class 3A Region 4 Tournament. The winner of this game advances to face the winner of this evening’s Clarinda/Red Oak game Saturday in Atlantic in a regional semifinal. The Fillies are 13-18 coming into this game and are coming off splitting a doubleheader against Lewis Central Thursday. Jenna Burdorf leads the Shenandoah bats with 41 hits and 32 runs scored. Lynnae Green’s 31 RBIs are most on the team. Burdorf and Peyton Athen have split pitching duties for the Fillies this season. Burdorf has 78 strikeouts and a 3.79 ERA in 107 innings while Athen has 65 strikeouts and a 5.12 ERA in 82 innings. The Trojans are 21-14 and coming off a win over Lewis Central Friday. Jada Jensen leads the Trojan bats with 47 hits and 40 RBIs. Ava Rush’s 40 runs scored lead the team. Zoey Kirchhoff and Riley Wood have done most of the pitching for the Trojans this season. Kirchhoff has 165 strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA in 114 innings. Wood has 65 strikeouts and a 4.68 ERA in 86 2/3 innings. The teams split their two meetings this season with Atlantic winning 8-1 and Shenandoah 1-0, both on June 13.

Softball: Sidney at Exira/EHK

Info to know: This is a second round game in the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament. The winner of this game advances to a regional semifinal Friday in Kimballton against the winner of this evening’s Fremont-Mills/CAM game. The Cowgirls are 8-10 and advanced to the second round with a 13-10 win over Riverside Friday. Kaden Payne leads the Cowgirls with 18 hits and is tied with Fallon Sheldon for the team lead with nine RBIs. Sheldon and Makenna Laumann are even with 12 runs scored, most on the team. Laumann is the Sidney pitcher. She has 44 strikeouts and a 5.58 ERA in 64 innings. The Spartans are 20-3, are ranked 13th in the state and had a bye in the first round of the tournament. They last played last Tuesday in a loss to Newell-Fonda. Alisa Partridge leads the Spartan offense with 34 hits and 31 runs scored. Mollie Rasmussen has a team best 20 RBIs. Macy Emgarten is the Exira/EHK pitcher. She has 171 strikeouts and a 1.04 ERA in 107 2/3 innings. The teams haven’t met in the careers of the current players.

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at Joplin

Info to know: The A’s are in Joplin for the second straight night looking to bounce back from a 14-12 loss to the Outlaws Tuesday. That loss has the A’s ½ game behind St. Joseph in the MINK League’s North Division while the Outlaws continue to lead the South. This is the last scheduled meeting of the season between the A’s and Outlaws with Clarinda now 1-2 against Joplin.