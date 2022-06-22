 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, June 22

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Wednesday Preview

Softball: Creston at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Shenandoah teams return home for their fourth Hawkeye 10 Conference games of the week. The Fillies are 9-14 on the season and 5-10 in the conference after a loss to Glenwood Tuesday. Creston is 18-4 on the season and 13-1 in the conference, three games clear of the conference field. The Panthers swept a doubleheader from St. Albert Monday in their last games. The two teams played 13 days ago with Creston winning 7-3.

Baseball: Creston at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Mustangs also welcome in a team playing well so far this season. Creston baseball is just 10-11, but the Panthers are 9-5 in the conference, good enough for fourth place. They last played Tuesday and lost to ADM. The Mustangs are 3-15 overall, 1-14 in conference play and last played Tuesday in a loss to Glenwood. Creston beat Shenandoah by a 5-4 score 13 days ago.

