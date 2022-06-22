Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, June 22

Info to know: The Shenandoah teams return home for their fourth Hawkeye 10 Conference games of the week. The Fillies are 9-14 on the season and 5-10 in the conference after a loss to Glenwood Tuesday. Creston is 18-4 on the season and 13-1 in the conference, three games clear of the conference field. The Panthers swept a doubleheader from St. Albert Monday in their last games. The two teams played 13 days ago with Creston winning 7-3.