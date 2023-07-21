Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Des Moines 4 Clarinda A’s 3
Five Clarinda cheerleaders were selected as Varsity All-Americans during their recent performance at a UCA Camp July 7-9 in Clarinda.
Jett Williams, an 11th grade student at Clarinda Community Schools, has earned a position on the Iowa National High School rodeo team and will…
There were five Clarinda Cardinals and two Shenandoah Mustangs that earned Hawkeye 10 All-Conference baseball honors in teams released Monday,…
It’s the second year that Clarinda and Shenandoah swim teams joined forces during the summer season in hopes of being able to compete with big…
Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional lea…