Friday Scoreboard
Softball
East Mills 8 Essex 6
Griswold 12 Sidney 0
Baseball
Griswold 14 Sidney 13
East Mills 15 Essex 0
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 4 KC Knights 0
Friday Scoreboard
Softball
East Mills 8 Essex 6
Griswold 12 Sidney 0
Baseball
Griswold 14 Sidney 13
East Mills 15 Essex 0
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 4 KC Knights 0
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Clarinda basketball programs will have different leadership on top next season.
The Clarinda baseball and softball teams both left Denison Monday, June 12, with a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference wins.
The Shenandoah baseball team scored three runs in the seventh inning to rally for a 5-4 win at Red Oak, while Peyton Athen threw a complete ga…
CLARINDA — Clarinda sophomore pitcher Karsten Beckel threw a one-hit complete game shutout, leading the Cardinals to a 6-0 home win over Shena…
Monday Scoreboard