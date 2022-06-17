Summer Sports Scoreboard: Friday, June 17

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Softball
Clarinda 4 Glenwood 3
Essex 12 East Mills 2
Baseball
East Mills 15 Essex 0
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 10 Chillicothe 1
Sidney eighth grader Gabi Jacobs delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Mia Foster, and giving the Cowgirls …
SHENANDOAH – All of the game’s five runs were scored in two half innings and Shenandoah softball’s three-run fifth was one better than Clarind…
Shenandoah pitching gave up one huge inning in both ends of a doubleheader sweep for Atlantic baseball over the Mustangs Monday, June 13.
The Essex Trojanettes scored four runs in the seventh inning to come back for a 5-4 win at Stanton Wednesday, June 15, while Essex baseball fe…
Brydon Huntley scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth to lead the Sidney Cowboys to a 9-8 Corner Conference baseball win over East …
Jenna Burdorf struck out six Atlantic batters and threw a four-hit complete game shutout leading the Shenandoah Fillies to a 1-0 win over the …
Seth Zwickel earned the complete game win and Shenandoah baseball rallied from an early deficit to beat Sidney 6-4 Saturday, June 11.
Essex softball nabbed its first win of the season, beating Stanton 6-5 Friday, June 10, at Essex High School. Essex baseball also took on Stan…
The Essex Trojans pushed across three runs in the nightcap, but lost twice in run-rule fashion against Fremont-Mills Monday, June 13, in a Cor…
Thursday Scoreboard