Monday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
North Division Wild Card Game
Clarinda A's 6 Carroll 1 - Clarinda advances to Tuesday’s North Division Final at St. Joseph
Monday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
North Division Wild Card Game
Clarinda A's 6 Carroll 1 - Clarinda advances to Tuesday’s North Division Final at St. Joseph
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Five Clarinda cheerleaders were selected as Varsity All-Americans during their recent performance at a UCA Camp July 7-9 in Clarinda.
There were five Clarinda Cardinals and two Shenandoah Mustangs that earned Hawkeye 10 All-Conference baseball honors in teams released Monday,…
Four area cheerleaders spent last week in Cedar Falls and cheered at the Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Classic, held Saturday, July 22, at the UNI…
Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional lea…
Four Clarinda Cardinals and one Shenandoah Mustang earned all-district honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association in teams …