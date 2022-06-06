 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Scoreboard: Monday, June 6

Essex Trojans/Trojanettes

Monday Scoreboard

Softball

St. Albert 7 Clarinda 2

Clarinda 6 St. Albert 4

Griswold 13 Essex 1 

Baseball

St. Albert 2 Clarinda 1

Clarinda 13 St. Albert 0

Griswold 16 Essex 0

