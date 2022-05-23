 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Scoreboard: Monday, May 23

  Updated
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Monday Scoreboard

Softball

Clarinda 10 Bedford 0

Griswold 10 Shenandoah 0

Baseball

Clarinda 10 Bedford 4

Red Oak 15 Sidney 2

