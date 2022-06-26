Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, June 25

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Saturday Scoreboard
Baseball
Shenandoah 22 Essex 1
Clarinda 11 Alta-Aurelia 1
Bettendorf 6 Clarinda 2
MINK League Baseball
Joplin 7 Clarinda A’s 4
