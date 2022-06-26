 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, June 25

  Updated
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Saturday Scoreboard

Baseball

Shenandoah 22 Essex 1

Clarinda 11 Alta-Aurelia 1

Bettendorf 6 Clarinda 2

MINK League Baseball

Joplin 7 Clarinda A’s 4

Cowgirl softball edges Stanton

Cowgirl softball edges Stanton

The Sidney Cowgirls held on for a 5-4 win at Stanton Tuesday, June 21, while Sidney baseball couldn’t contain Stanton’s bats late in a 17-8 loss.

