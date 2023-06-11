Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Sunday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 9 Joplin 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sunday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 9 Joplin 1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clarinda Junior Golf recently held their home meet and annual parent-child tournament.
Paxton Terveen had five hits and drove in a pair of runs, leading the Clarinda A’s to a 7-5 win at Chillicothe Monday, June 5.
This was supposed to be the year thoroughbred horse racing celebrated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's magnificent Triple Crown triumph. …
The Clarinda softball and baseball teams traveled to Glenwood Thursday, June 8, and both earned victories with softball winning 8-3 and baseba…
SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah junior Camden Lorimor threw a complete game shutout in a 2-0 Mustang victory over Denison to open a Hawkeye 10 Confere…