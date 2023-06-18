Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Sunday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 15 Chillicothe 4
The Clarinda basketball programs will have different leadership on top next season.
CLARINDA — Clarinda sophomore pitcher Karsten Beckel threw a one-hit complete game shutout, leading the Cardinals to a 6-0 home win over Shena…
The Clarinda baseball and softball teams both left Denison Monday, June 12, with a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference wins.
David Freese has decided to decline his induction into the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame. The former third baseman was a postseason hero f…
The Shenandoah baseball team scored three runs in the seventh inning to rally for a 5-4 win at Red Oak, while Peyton Athen threw a complete ga…