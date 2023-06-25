Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Sunday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Jefferson City 11 Clarinda A’s 5
The Clarinda softball team scored seven runs in the third inning and it stood up for a 7-4 win over Hawkeye 10 Conference leader Creston on Th…
The Shenandoah softball team shook off a run-rule loss in game one to win the second game of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader Monday, June…
The Shenandoah baseball team had the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh, while the Shenandoah softball team had the tying and winn…
A misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams has been dismissed.
The Clarinda baseball and softball teams hosted and beat Red Oak Tuesday, June 20, in Hawkeye 10 Conference play.