Thursday Scoreboard
Softball
Class 3A Region 4 First Round
Shenandoah 7 Clarinda 3 - Shenandoah advances to Saturday’s regional semifinal at Atlantic. Clarinda finishes 22-13.
MINK League Baseball
St. Joseph 7 Clarinda A’s 6 - 12 innings
