Thursday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 12 Red Oak 8
Fremont-Mills Sidney - Postponed
Baseball
Shenandoah 14 Red Oak 10
Fremont-Mills Sidney - Postponed
Thursday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 12 Red Oak 8
Fremont-Mills Sidney - Postponed
Baseball
Shenandoah 14 Red Oak 10
Fremont-Mills Sidney - Postponed
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
It’s called “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” because the Indianapolis 500 is supposed to be one of the most dramatic and difficult races in …
The Shenandoah and Clarinda softball and baseball teams matched up Thursday, May 25, in Shenandoah for the first of two Hawkeye 10 Conference …
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda softball team turned a close battle with Shenandoah into a 15-4 run-rule win with two huge innings late Thursday, May 25.
The Clarinda softball team won two games to finish third in its home tournament Saturday, May 27.
The Essex softball team won its third game in as many days to open the season, earning a 12-1 victory at Red Oak Wednesday, May 24.