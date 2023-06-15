Thursday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 5 Clarinda 3 - 8 innings
Fremont-Mills 14 Sidney 0
Baseball
Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 0
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 11 Sedalia 9
