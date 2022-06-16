Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, June 16

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Thursday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 3 Clarinda 2
Baseball
Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 5
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 2 Carroll 0
Clarinda A's 13 Carroll 1
