Thursday Scoreboard
Softball
Lewis Central 4 Shenandoah 2
Clarinda 12 Harlan 5
Clarinda 14 Harlan 4
Baseball
Clarinda 8 Harlan 5
Harlan 7 Clarinda 6
Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 2
MINK League Baseball
Des Moines 8 Clarinda A’s 6
