Summer Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, June 9

  Updated
  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Thursday Scoreboard

Softball

Glenwood 3 Clarinda 2

Creston 7 Shenandoah 3

Southwest Valley 24 Essex 5

Baseball

Creston 5 Shenandoah 4

Southwest Valley 30 Essex 2

MINK League Baseball

Clarinda A's 8 Nevada 1

