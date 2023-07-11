Tuesday Scoreboard
Baseball
Class 2A Substate 8 Final
Underwood 7 Clarinda 1 - Clarinda’s season ends at 16-10
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 7 Nevada 2
