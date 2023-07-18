Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Tuesday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Des Moines 7 Clarinda A’s 2
Jett Williams, an 11th grade student at Clarinda Community Schools, has earned a position on the Iowa National High School rodeo team and will…
It’s the second year that Clarinda and Shenandoah swim teams joined forces during the summer season in hopes of being able to compete with big…
Bedford is coming back to the Corner Conference.
Iowa City Police have identified Jonathan "Jack" McCaffery as the driver in a May 22 crash which resulted in the death of an Iowa National Gua…
Brittney Griner didn't know what to expect when the WNBA season began and how she would respond after the trauma she experienced of being inca…