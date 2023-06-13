Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Tuesday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 7 Red Oak 0
Baseball
Shenandoah 5 Red Oak 4
MINK League Baseball
St. Joe 14 Clarinda A’s 5
Clarinda Junior Golf recently held their home meet and annual parent-child tournament.
Paxton Terveen had five hits and drove in a pair of runs, leading the Clarinda A’s to a 7-5 win at Chillicothe Monday, June 5.
This was supposed to be the year thoroughbred horse racing celebrated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's magnificent Triple Crown triumph. …
The Clarinda softball and baseball teams traveled to Glenwood Thursday, June 8, and both earned victories with softball winning 8-3 and baseba…
Shenandoah tennis sent two teams to the Class 1A Co-Ed State Tennis Tournament Tuesday, June 6, in Waterloo, and both teams earned one match w…