Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 14

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Scoreboard

Softball

Shenandoah 9 Red Oak 6

Baseball

Red Oak 16 Shenandoah 4

Atlantic rolls past Mustangs

Atlantic rolls past Mustangs

Shenandoah pitching gave up one huge inning in both ends of a doubleheader sweep for Atlantic baseball over the Mustangs Monday, June 13.

Cowboys rally past East Mills

Cowboys rally past East Mills

Brydon Huntley scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth to lead the Sidney Cowboys to a 9-8 Corner Conference baseball win over East …

