Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 14

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Tuesday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 9 Red Oak 6
Baseball
Red Oak 16 Shenandoah 4
The Shenandoah baseball team lost an extra inning pitcher’s dual and then dropped another close contest at Denison Wednesday, June 8, in a Haw…
Shenandoah sent two teams to the Class 1A co-ed state tennis tournament Tuesday, June 7, in Des Moines and came home with just one win.
The Shenandoah Fillies earned their third consecutive win while the Mustangs were involved in another close loss Tuesday, June 7, in home game…
Seth Zwickel earned the complete game win and Shenandoah baseball rallied from an early deficit to beat Sidney 6-4 Saturday, June 11.
Thursday Scoreboard
Shenandoah pitching gave up one huge inning in both ends of a doubleheader sweep for Atlantic baseball over the Mustangs Monday, June 13.
Brydon Huntley scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth to lead the Sidney Cowboys to a 9-8 Corner Conference baseball win over East …
ESSEX – The Essex Trojans managed just one hit and three base runners in three innings and four Essex pitchers couldn’t keep Griswold’s bats f…
The Shenandoah Mustangs lost their second extra inning game of the week, while the Fillies also fell at Creston Thursday, July 9.
The Essex baseball and softball teams were overwhelmed by Southwest Valley Thursday, June 9, at Essex High School.