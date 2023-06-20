Tuesday Scoreboard
Softball
Clarinda 13 Red Oak 3
Glenwood 3 Shenandoah 2
Sidney 15 Stanton 5
Baseball
Clarinda 9 Red Oak 1
Glenwood 8 Shenandoah 6
Stanton 3 Sidney 0
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 9 Chillicothe 4
