Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 21

Tuesday Scoreboard
Softball
Glenwood 11 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 15 Red Oak 2
Sidney 5 Stanton 4
Baseball
Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4
Clarinda 12 Red Oak 6
Stanton 17 Sidney 8
MINK League Baseball
St. Joseph 9 Clarinda A’s 8
Tuesday Scoreboard
Softball
Glenwood 11 Shenandoah 0
Clarinda 15 Red Oak 2
Sidney 5 Stanton 4
Baseball
Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4
Clarinda 12 Red Oak 6
Stanton 17 Sidney 8
MINK League Baseball
St. Joseph 9 Clarinda A’s 8
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sidney eighth grader Gabi Jacobs delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Mia Foster, and giving the Cowgirls …
SHENANDOAH – All of the game’s five runs were scored in two half innings and Shenandoah softball’s three-run fifth was one better than Clarind…
The Essex Trojanettes scored four runs in the seventh inning to come back for a 5-4 win at Stanton Wednesday, June 15, while Essex baseball fe…
Monday Scoreboard
The Essex softball team earned its third Corner Conference win of the season Friday, June 17, beating East Mills on the road 12-2. Essex baseb…
Thursday Scoreboard
The Shenandoah Fillies were on both ends of a shutout in their two games at the Shenandoah Softball Classic Saturday, June 18.
The Corner Conference released its softball and baseball conference tournament brackets Monday, June 20.
Essex softball nabbed its first win of the season, beating Stanton 6-5 Friday, June 10, at Essex High School. Essex baseball also took on Stan…
Saturday Scoreboard