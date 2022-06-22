 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 21

  • Updated
  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Scoreboard

Softball

Glenwood 11 Shenandoah 0

Clarinda 15 Red Oak 2

Sidney 5 Stanton 4

Baseball

Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 4

Clarinda 12 Red Oak 6

Stanton 17 Sidney 8

MINK League Baseball

St. Joseph 9 Clarinda A’s 8

