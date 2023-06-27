Tuesday Scoreboard
Softball
Essex 10 Shenandoah 6
St. Albert 12 Sidney 0
MINK League Baseball
Sedalia 10 Clarinda A’s 0
The Clarinda softball team scored seven runs in the third inning and it stood up for a 7-4 win over Hawkeye 10 Conference leader Creston on Th…
Clarinda softball beat Kuemper for the first time in a decade Monday, June 26, and then beat them again in Hawkeye 10 Conference games played …
Shenandoah junior Jenna Burdorf recorded her 100th career hit in the Fillies’ 8-2 loss at Hawkeye 10 Conference leader Creston on Wednesday, J…
A misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams has been dismissed.
Shenandoah Parks and Rec held the annual Linda Daoust Tennis Tournament, which concluded Friday, June 23.