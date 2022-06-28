 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 28

  • Updated
  • 0
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Tuesday Scoreboard

Softball

Shenandoah 5 Essex 3

Griswold 13 Sidney 2

Baseball

Sidney 12 Griswold 2

MINK League Baseball

Clarinda A's 6 Des Moines 2

