Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 28

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Tuesday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 5 Essex 3
Griswold 13 Sidney 2
Baseball
Sidney 12 Griswold 2
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 6 Des Moines 2
Brody Burdorf earned the win on the mound in his first varsity start and 22 Shenandoah Mustangs saw time in a 22-1 road win over Essex Saturda…
Shenandoah tennis awards were handed out Sunday, June 26, during the annual event. Scroll through the pictures above to see who won each team award.
The Shenandoah baseball and softball teams lost Hawkeye 10 Conference home games Wednesday, June 22, against Creston.
The Shenandoah Mustangs earned their first Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball win of the season, beating Kuemper 6-1 in the nightcap of a conferen…
Stanton sophomore Nolan Grebin drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh allowing the Vikings to walk off an 8-7 winner over Sidne…
The Essex Trojanettes earned a 9-7 win over East Mills Thursday, June 23, in the first round of the Corner Conference Softball Tournament, but…
The Stanton Viqueens scored five runs between the sixth and seventh innings to break open a tie game and earn an 11-7 win over Sidney in the f…
Monday Scoreboard
The Essex Trojanettes and Sidney Cowgirls split a Corner Conference softball doubleheader Monday, June 20, at Essex. The Trojanettes won the o…
The Sidney Cowgirls held on for a 5-4 win at Stanton Tuesday, June 21, while Sidney baseball couldn’t contain Stanton’s bats late in a 17-8 loss.