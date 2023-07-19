Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Wednesday Scoreboard
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 1 St. Joseph 0
Jett Williams, an 11th grade student at Clarinda Community Schools, has earned a position on the Iowa National High School rodeo team and will…
It’s the second year that Clarinda and Shenandoah swim teams joined forces during the summer season in hopes of being able to compete with big…
Five Clarinda cheerleaders were selected as Varsity All-Americans during their recent performance at a UCA Camp July 7-9 in Clarinda.
Bedford is coming back to the Corner Conference.
There were five Clarinda Cardinals and two Shenandoah Mustangs that earned Hawkeye 10 All-Conference baseball honors in teams released Monday,…