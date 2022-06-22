Summer Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, June 22

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Wednesday Scoreboard
Softball
Creston 14 Shenandoah 1
Baseball
Creston 12 Shenandoah 7
Sidney eighth grader Gabi Jacobs delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Mia Foster, and giving the Cowgirls …
SHENANDOAH – All of the game’s five runs were scored in two half innings and Shenandoah softball’s three-run fifth was one better than Clarind…
The Essex Trojanettes and Sidney Cowgirls split a Corner Conference softball doubleheader Monday, June 20, at Essex. The Trojanettes won the o…
The Essex Trojanettes scored four runs in the seventh inning to come back for a 5-4 win at Stanton Wednesday, June 15, while Essex baseball fe…
Monday Scoreboard
The Essex softball team earned its third Corner Conference win of the season Friday, June 17, beating East Mills on the road 12-2. Essex baseb…
The Shenandoah Mustangs earned their first Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball win of the season, beating Kuemper 6-1 in the nightcap of a conferen…
The Corner Conference released its softball and baseball conference tournament brackets Monday, June 20.
Thursday Scoreboard
The Shenandoah Fillies were on both ends of a shutout in their two games at the Shenandoah Softball Classic Saturday, June 18.