Wednesday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 3 Southwest Valley 0
Clarinda 8 Underwood 2
Clarinda 16 Underwood 6
Baseball
Shenandoah 19 Southwest Valley 3
East Union 20 Essex 0
