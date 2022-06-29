Summer Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, June 29

Wednesday Scoreboard
Softball
Shenandoah 13 Southwest Valley 3
Essex 8 East Mills 4
Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 9
Baseball
Shenandoah 7 Southwest Valley 6
East Mills 18 Essex 1
Sidney 4 Fremont-Mills 3
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 8 Sedalia 3
