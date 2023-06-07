Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Wednesday Scoreboard
Softball
Dowling Catholic 12-7 Clarinda 0-3
MINK League Baseball
Clarinda A's 3 Des Moines 1
The Shenandoah Fillies and Mustangs each won a high scoring home battle over rival Red Oak Thursday, June 1, with baseball winning by a 14-10 …
Paxton Terveen had five hits and drove in a pair of runs, leading the Clarinda A’s to a 7-5 win at Chillicothe Monday, June 5.
SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah junior Camden Lorimor threw a complete game shutout in a 2-0 Mustang victory over Denison to open a Hawkeye 10 Confere…
Saturday Scoreboard
Monday Scoreboard